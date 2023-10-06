Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,606.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NLY opened at $17.83 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.