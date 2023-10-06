Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,796 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $516.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.75. The company has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

