Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.33 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

