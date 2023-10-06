Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $187.96 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,191,162. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

