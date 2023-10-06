Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $426.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.45 and a 200 day moving average of $431.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

