Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,574,195.82 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at $94,451,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17.

On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $246.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $511,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $19,603,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.