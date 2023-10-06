Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,574,195.82 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at $94,451,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.
- On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.
- On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17.
- On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11.
Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $246.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $511,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $19,603,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
