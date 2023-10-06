AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.56.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $170.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,017,000 after buying an additional 112,909 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $31,790,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 223.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.