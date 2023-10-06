Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 77,317 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.79% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $229,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

