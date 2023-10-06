Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,284 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of Danaher worth $285,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $282.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

