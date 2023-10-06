Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,681 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $140,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

