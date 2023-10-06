Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million -$18.66 million -1.25 Biotricity Competitors $1.18 billion $59.29 million 25.06

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Biotricity Competitors -628.55% -256.24% -29.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity Competitors 1164 3677 7653 206 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Biotricity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.