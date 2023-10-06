Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,806.25

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,806.25 ($46.01) and traded as low as GBX 3,750 ($45.33). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,775 ($45.63), with a volume of 2,975 shares.

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,798.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,806.25. The stock has a market cap of £196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,359.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

