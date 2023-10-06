BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,310,048.17 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,048.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,424,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,432,239.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,218.16.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,808.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,192.10.
- On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $94,698.09.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,924 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $606,046.32.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,519 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $342,964.37.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55.
Shares of ECAT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
