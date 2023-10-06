bleuacacia (BLEU) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 677 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare bleuacacia to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|-74.61%
|3.47%
|bleuacacia Competitors
|-51.21%
|-64.60%
|-3.21%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|$2.51 million
|45.65
|bleuacacia Competitors
|$1.57 billion
|$25.86 million
|50.26
bleuacacia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for bleuacacia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|bleuacacia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|bleuacacia Competitors
|112
|588
|873
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.86%. Given bleuacacia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
bleuacacia competitors beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About bleuacacia
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
