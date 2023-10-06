Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,344.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

