Boyd Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

