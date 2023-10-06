BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

