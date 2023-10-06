Bradley Sitko Buys 1,500 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $21,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $76,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XOMA Trading Up 13.4 %

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $15.82 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

