Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 82.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors.

