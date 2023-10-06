Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $100,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

