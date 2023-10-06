Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $54.90

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.