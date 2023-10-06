Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) PT at $320.34

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, forty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.81.
META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on META
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $304.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.