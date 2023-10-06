Brokerages Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $46.30

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NNN

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,954,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,481,000 after acquiring an additional 235,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 110.78%.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.