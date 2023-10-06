BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.11

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.11 and traded as low as C$101.05. BRP shares last traded at C$102.98, with a volume of 128,014 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.42.

BRP Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 13.5812417 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

