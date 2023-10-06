Busey Wealth Management Has $29.27 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.