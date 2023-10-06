Busey Wealth Management Has $29.27 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5 %

PG stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

