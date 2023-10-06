Busey Wealth Management Sells 344 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 16,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Visa by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.62.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

