Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $304.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.