Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

