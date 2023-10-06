Carlson Capital Management Has $533,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

