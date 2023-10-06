Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

