Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 43,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

