Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.42% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 376,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,697.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,341.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $181,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $398.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

