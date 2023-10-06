Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of CNTY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at $826,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

