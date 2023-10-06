CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEVA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. CEVA has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 21.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

