Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.