Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.