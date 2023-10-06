Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.66. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.