Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.18. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

