Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $142,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

