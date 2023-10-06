Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

