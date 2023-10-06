Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Chimerix had a net margin of 535.82% and a return on equity of 72.53%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $77,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

