Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $1,911,511.80 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,861.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,893.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,938.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

