Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

