Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 588.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,868 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

