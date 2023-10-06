Clay B. Siegall Purchases 169,204 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 169,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,048.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, July 10th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

