Clay B. Siegall Purchases 169,204 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 169,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,048.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of Immunome stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
