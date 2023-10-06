Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 58.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 46,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

