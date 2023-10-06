ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,067,172.96 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,331,549.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

On Monday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,668 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,222.92.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $890,422.32.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEM opened at $33.82 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.