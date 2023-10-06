Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.88. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 24,259 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 12.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,407,000,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

