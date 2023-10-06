Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

