Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.